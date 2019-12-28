Assam: Sonowal says Cong, Left disrupted peace, cites development projects by Modi govt

Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal. Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday said the Congress and Leftist groups were responsible for the violence in Assam earlier this month.

Sonowal said those behind the violence and arson were the “primary enemy” of the people. “If someone has disrupted peace in Assam today, they are Congress and Left parties and those who believe in Leftist ideology,” Sonowal said while addressing a ‘peace march’ in Jagiroad.

Friday’s march was the third by the BJP since last week, after one each in Nalbari and Barpeta districts. Leaders of the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), an ally of the BJP in the state government which has moved the apex court against the new citizenship law, also participated in the march.

Sonowal assured that action would be taken as per law against every perpetrator of violence. He counted the development projects the Narendra Modi government has undertaken for Assam and the North-East.

The Chief Minister also took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is scheduled to visit Guwahati on Saturday. “Rahul Gandhi should first answer on how lakhs and lakhs of foreigners were allowed to come into Assam for the Congress’s greed of votes. They have never learned to respect the indigenous sons of soil of Assam,” he said.

Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the cut-off year in the new citizenship law was 2014 because after Modi became the Prime Minister, “no person has come from Bangladesh”. He also claimed that “no new person” will come from Bangladesh due to the law.

“Hindus who came in 1972 or 1976, how can we send them back? Should we send them back so that they are forcibly converted there? So that they cannot even celebrate Durga Puja there? God has given us that much humanitarian love in our hearts to take responsibility for 3-4 lakh such Hindu people. Someone wants chacha mama (a reference to Muslim migrants), we do not want them,” Sarma said.

FIR against BJP MLA

BJP MLA Mrinal Saikia has been booked for allegedly delivering a provocative speech in Dibrugarh’s Chabua on Thursday.

In a video which went viral, Khumtai MLA Saikia is heard purportedly saying, “If someone comes to burn down your house, you burn their house too. If they put their hand on one of you, put your hands on ten of them. Because people are with us, we have more people with us.”

Sivasagar SP Amitav Sinha said, “An FIR has been registered for an inflammatory speech. It was filed by a local organisation.”

Saikia could not be reached for a comment over the phone.

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App