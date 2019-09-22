Sonowal orders probe into ‘assault’ by SP on ACS officer

CHIEF MINISTER Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday ordered an enquiry into the alleged assault by Superintendent of Police, Kokrajhar district on an Assam Civil Service (ACS) officer posted in the district, earlier this month.

“Taking a view of the reported assault on an executive magistrate allegedly by the Superintendent of Police, Kokrajhar, at the direction of Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, government has ordered an inquiry into the incident,” a press note from the CM’s office said.

“Lower Assam Divisional Commissioner Meenakshi Sundaram has been asked to conduct the enquiry and submit the report to the state government,” it added. Another government press note stated that the enquiry report has to be submitted by September 25.

In a CCTV video footage that surfaced on Friday, SP Rajen Singh, an Assam Police Service (APS) officer is seen dragging and hitting executive magistrate and assistant commissioner Sailen Das, in the lobby of a hotel in Kokrajhar. Das’s clothes look torn.

The incident, according to government sources, happened on September 9 at a cultural function where several administrative officials and police officers were present. An argument broke out between Singh and Das, exact circumstances of which have not been ascertained.

Mobile phones of Singh and Das remained unreachable despite multiple attempts. When contacted by the Indian Express, District Commissioner of Kokrajhar did not pick up his phone.

While speaking to local television media Singh said that it was not an inter-services fight but a scuffle between two former hostelmates. Singh claimed he and Das were hostelmates when they were in a college at Guwahati. He did not comment on the incident and said that he will accept whatever is the outcome of the enquiry.