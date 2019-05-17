Sonowal briefs Governor on law and order situation in Assam

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal called on Governor Jagdish Mukhi at the Raj Bhavan here on Friday and briefed him on the law and order situation in the state.

The chief minister briefed the governor about the prevailing situation in Assam, especially in the aftermath of the grenade blast near the state zoo in the city on Wednesday, said a Raj Bhavan release.

Twelve persons, including two SSB jawans, were injured in the grenade blast by ULFA.

Sonowal apprised the governor of the current law and order situation prevailing in the Brahmaputra and Barak Valleys.

The meeting also took note of the Central and state government schemes and their assiduous implementation to ensure the transfer of benefits of the governance to the people at the lowest level, the release said.

Mukhi enquired about the state administrations preparedness to tackle any natural calamity, more particularly the perennial floods in the state and its plan to provide relief and rescue to the affected people.