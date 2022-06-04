Sisodia accuses Assam CM of giving PPE contracts to kin’s business partners; Himanta says will file defamation

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Saturday alleged that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had given PPE supply contracts above market rates to his wife and son’s business partners amid the pandemic in March 2020. Sarma — who was the state’s health minister in 2020 — said he would file a defamation case against Sisodia.

At a press conference in Delhi, the AAP leader accused the Assam CM of engaging in “brazen corruption” on the “pretext of the pandemic”, citing a series of reports published earlier this week by news website The Wire in collaboration with Guwahati-based portal The Cross Current.

The reports alleged that companies linked to Sarma’s wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma and “close” business associates received contracts for emergency medical supplies (including PPE kits and hand sanitisers) at a much higher price than the going rate and without following a proper tender process. The allegations were based on RTI replies from the state’s National Health Mission.

Sarma defended his wife, saying she had “donated” the kits and did not “take a single penny”.

“At a time when the entire country was facing the worst pandemic in over 100 years , Assam hardly had any PPE Kits. My wife took the courage of coming forward and donating around 1500 free of cost to the govt to save lives” Sarma tweeted.

In the same thread, he alleged that Sisodia refused his calls to assist stranded Assamese people in Delhi during the pandemic. “You refused my multiple calls to help Assamese people stuck in Delhi. I can never forget one instance when I had to wait 7 days just to get a Assamese covid victim’s body from Delhi’s mortuary.” Sarma wrote. “Stop sermonising and I will see you soon in Guwahati as you will face criminal defamation.”

The Wire report said that when the company of Sarma’s wife’s failed to supply the 5,000 PPE kits as per the quantity specified in the order, it was cancelled by NHM. Later, 1,485 PPE kits were presented as part of the firm’s corporate social responsibility, the report said.

The other company too — where Sarma’s son is a business partner — was unable to complete the supply order, as per the report.

Citing the report, Sisodia said despite the other firm not being able to meet the supply, another supply order was given to it at an even higher rate of Rs 1,680.

He said that at the time the orders were placed, the Assam government was already buying PPE kits at Rs 600 from another company. “But the companies owned by his wife and son’s business partners got the contract at Rs 990 a piece,” he alleged.

“The BJP talks a lot about corruption of Opposition politicians, but I want to ask them if they consider this (Sarma’s case) corruption or not,” Sisodia said, terming the recent arrest of AAP leader Satyendar Jain by the Enforcement Directorate as “bogus.”

Responding to Sarma’s tweets, Sisodia attached a purported picture of the contract. “Are these documents lying?” he asked.

To this, Sarma accused Sisodia of cherry-picking and showing “half the document trail”.

“At that point of Covid wave, we in Assam did not have any single PPE kit. After hectic efforts, my wife managed to bring in a few kits to save previous lives. Although the NHM issued order, the company raised no bill and the kits were gifted to the Govt. Not a single penny was transacted, where is the corruption?” Sarma said.

He added: “Due to acute shortage then, every government including yours waived tender process for PPE kit and went for direct purchase. Don’t cherry-pick from half the documents. Have the courage to put all the facts.”

Earlier on Saturday, Assam government spokesman and minister Pijush Hazarika had denied the allegations. Hazarika, who was then the state’s junior health minister, said “not a single paisa” was spent by the government on the PPE kits.

“During an emergency situation, it is not possible to follow the general rules and regulations. The Cabinet had taken a decision that a committee will be formed and if its members gave the nod to buy the necessary kits and equipment to deal with the situation, then it can be bought,” news agency PTI quoted Hazarika saying.

“Accordingly, orders for PPE kits were placed with 35 firms and finally only nine firms could supply them to the government. An order of only Rs 85 lakh was placed with the firm referred to by the portals,” he said, adding that some PPE kits were arranged under corporate social responsibility (CSR), but not a “single paisa” went from the government. “So how can a scam or a scandal take place ?” Hazarika asked.