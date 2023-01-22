Day after ‘who is Shah Rukh Khan’ remark, Assam CM says Bollywood actor called him

A day after Himanta Biswa Sarma said that he did not know anything about Shah Rukh Khan or his movie ‘Pathaan’, the Assam Chief Minister said Sunday that he had received a call from the Bollywood actor “expressing concern about an incident in Guwahati during the screening of his film”.

“Bollywood actor Shri @iamsrk called me and we talked today morning at 2 am. He expressed concern about an incident in Guwahati during the screening of his film. I assured him that it’s the duty of the state govt to maintain law & order. We’ll enquire and ensure no such untoward incidents,” Sarma said in a tweet.

Speaking to the media in Guwahati on Saturday, Himanta Biswa Sarma had made remarks on Shah Rukh Khan and his upcoming film Pathaan. “Who is Shahrukh Khan? I don’t know anything about him or his film Pathaan”, the Assam Chief Minister responded to queries raised by reporters on the violent protest by Bajrang Dal activists, who stormed a theatre at Narengi in the city on Friday where the film is slated to be screened.

According to news agency PTI, the far-right wing group’s volunteers tore down the film’s posters and burnt them.

”Khan has not called me, though many from Bollywood do so, regarding the problem. But if he does, I will look into the matter. Action will be taken if law and order has been violated and a case has been filed,” he had said.

When reporters told him that Khan is a Bollywood superstar, Sarma said that the people of the state should be concerned about Assamese and not Hindi films.

It may be recalled that Pathaan has been facing backlash for showing actor Deepika Padukone in a saffron bikini in the song ‘Besharam Rang’. Many leaders, including from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad have demanded a ban on the film.

Pathaan, starring Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham, is set to hit the screens on January 25. Khan is making his return to the silver screen after a span of four years.

(With inputs from PTI)