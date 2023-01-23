Know film stars of my time, didn’t know Shah Rukh Khan, reiterates Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday reiterated that he did not know actor Shah Rukh Khan before the latter called him up and expressed his concerns over a protest against his upcoming movie Pathaan in Guwahati.

“I know film stars of my time. I didn’t know Shah Rukh. He sent a message and introduced himself- ‘I’m Shah Rukh Khan. I want to speak to you’. I didn’t have time then. So later at 2 am, we spoke and I told him that there will be no disturbance in Assam (regarding movie Pathaan),” Sarma was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

I know film stars of my time. I didn’t know Shah Rukh. He sent a message & introduced himself- ‘I’m Shah Rukh Khan. I want to speak to you’. I didn’t have time then. So later at 2am, we spoke & I told him that there’ll be no disturbance in Assam (regarding movie Pathaan):Assam CM pic.twitter.com/FAPSg6b8Q3 — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2023

On Friday, members of the Bajrang Dal gathered in front of the Gold Digital Cinema Hall in Guwahati and were filmed vandalising and burning Pathaan posters and shouting “Jai Shri Ram”.

When asked about the incident earlier on Saturday, Sarma had said, “If someone files a case in a police station, we will take action immediately. I don’t know what this Pathaan-Wathaan is. I haven’t heard of it, I haven’t seen it. I don’t have time for this … Who is Shah Rukh Khan? Why should we worry about it, we have so many Shah Rukh Khans here. ‘Dr Bezbaruah’ (upcoming Assamese film) will be released, we might as well worry about that … Those who have made the film have also not said anything. I take everyone’s phone calls. Why should we worry? Shah Rukh Khan would have if there was a problem … If Shah Rukh Khan calls, I’ll see what the issue is.”

Bollywood actor Shri @iamsrk called me and we talked today morning at 2 am. He expressed concern about an incident in Guwahati during screening of his film. I assured him that it’s duty of state govt to maintain law & order. We’ll enquire and ensure no such untoward incidents. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 22, 2023

Later, on Sunday, Sarma tweeted that he had talked to Khan and assured him that the government would ensure such an incident does not happen again. He said that “Shri Shah Rukh Khan” called him and “expressed concern about an incident in Guwahati during screening of his film”.

In recent weeks, several BJP leaders issued calls to boycott Pathaan over objections to a costume of actor Deepika Padukone in a song in the film.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during BJP’s National Executive meeting last week, had advised party workers to avoid making “unnecessary remarks” about films. “No one should make unnecessary comments that would overshadow the hard work we do,” he said.