Sexually assault on IIT Guwahati campus: One held

One person has been arrested in connection with an alleged “sexual assault” case at IIT-Guwahati, authorities said.

“We cannot reveal more or the exact nature of the assault at this point as the case is under investigation,” said Hitesh Roy, SP, Kamrup, confirming that one arrest had been made on Saturday. However, he did not reveal the section under which the arrest was made.“The investigation is underway so we cannot reveal the section the person was arrested under,” he said.

According to the police, the incident involved a female student and the allegation is on her “contemporary”. The police did not reveal the age of the accused either.

The incident reportedly took place on March 28 on campus. The student was later admitted to the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

On Friday, IIT-G released a statement that the incident was brought to their notice on March 28, and a fact-finding committee was formed following that. It did not mention the nature of the incident, but termed it “unfortunate.”

“An unfortunate incident involving a female student was brought to the notice of the institute on 28th March 2021,” said the statement, adding that the fact-finding committee submitted the report on April 2 at 6 pm.

As per the IIT-G statement, the student was “rushed to the Institute hospital where she was examined and was advised to go to Guwahati Medical College (GMC) for necessary medical examination.”

“The student was transported to GMC in the Institute ambulance accompanied by her friends. Later the Hostel Warden also joined them at the hospital and has been constantly in touch with the hospital authorities as well as the family of the student,” added the statement.

According to GMCH authorities, the student arrived at the Emergency around 12.50 am on March 29. “The patient’s pulse and blood pressure were very low,” said a senior doctor at GMCH, on the condition of anonymity, adding. “The attendant who checked her found that she had a history of sexual assault. We got all examinations as per protocol (forensics, gynaecological) done, but around 4.30 am the patient was moved out by the IIT-G authorities against our medical advice. They said that she would be treated at the IIT hospital. Since this was against medical advice and we thought it was suspicious, we informed the police.”

The IIT-G statement does not mention that the student was moved back to the institute’s hospital.

According to the statement, the parents of the student were informed about the incident and the institute is “continuously in touch” with them. “The student and her guardians were informed that they could file an FIR, which they have refused presently as they want institute to take up the case,” said the statement.

It added that the institute had filed the FIR. However, the police did not confirm if the institute had filed the FIR, or if they had made the arrest on the basis of inputs from GMCH authorities. On Saturday morning, the North Guwahati police authorities (under which IIT-G falls) seized the bed head ticket of the patient from GMCH for examination.

The GMCH doctor said that the victim’s medical report is yet to be released but it seems to be a “serious case of sexual assault”.

“The police have initiated their investigation and the institute is providing full cooperation to the investigation” the IIT-G statement said.

An institute spokesperson said that the student is now safe and recovering well. The spokesperson said that they were awaiting further details from the police and could not comment before that.

In February 2017, two IIT-G students were arrested by the police for allegedly raping three students of Gauhati University during Alcheringa, the annual culture fest of IIT-Guwahati.