Seven ‘top’ DNLA militants killed in Assam’s Karbi Anglong

The DNLA seeks to fight for a "sovereign and independent” land for the Dimasa tribe.

Seven militants belonging to the Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA) were killed in an encounter with security forces in the Dhansiri area of Assam’s Karbi Anglong district on Sunday, authorities said.

A large cache of arms have also been recovered during the encounter.

“Almost the entire DNLA group has been eliminated today. At least seven militants have been killed and two have been injured,” Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told the media.

Earlier, Assam DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta tweeted, “6 listed top cadres of DNLA in Karbi Anglong District were neutralised when they fired at a joint team of @assampolice and #AssamRifles during an anti-terror operation. DNLA has been involved in kidnapping, extortion, killing etc. which are not tolerated in Assam.”

The encounter comes days after the United Liberation Front of Asom – Independent released the last of the three ONGC employees it kidnapped after CM Sarma formally appealed to ULFA-I chief Paresh Barua.

The ULFA-I has also recently announced a three-month ceasefire, citing the Covid pandemic.

On Saturday, Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi had said, “The announcement of ceasefire without stated ground rules may not yield the desired results.

“Nonetheless, my Government considers the announcement of ceasefire a step in the positive direction. I urge ULFA leadership to set in motion the process to devise the ground rules during the period of ceasefire . I am sure that during this important ceasefire period of three months, if agreed ground rules are adhered to and situation remains violence-free, it will create a conducive environment for a structured discussion,” Mukhi had said.