Senior Assam cop arrested in paper leak case

A senior police officer in Assam was Thursday arrested in connection with the leak of a question paper in a police recruitment examination. Kumar Sanjit Krishna, SP (Foreigners Regional Registration Office) in Barpeta district, is the brother of Assam chief secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna. Till Sunday, he was SP of the border district of Karimganj.

His is the third high-profile arrest in the paper leak case—after another former senior policeman and a now-expelled BJP leader.

The exam for recruitment of 597 sub-inspectors—for which more than 66,000 candidates were to appear—was scheduled for September 20.

