Monday, August 22, 2022

Second phase of Assam-Meghalaya border talks commence, 3 panels formed to resolve remaining issues

Over the years, the 884-km border between the two states has witnessed frequent flare-ups in 12 disputed sites.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (right) greets Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma before the talks in Guwahati on Sunday. (Photo: Twitter)

The second phase of border talks between Meghalaya and Assam commenced Sunday with the two states deciding to form three regional committees to resolve issues regarding the remaining disputed areas.

The announcement came after a meeting between Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa in Guwahati.

Over the years, the 884-km border between the two states has witnessed frequent flare-ups in 12 disputed sites. Earlier in March, the chief ministers of the two states signed a pact in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah resolving differences in a 36.79 sq km area comprising six (Tarabari, Gizang, Hahim, Boklapara, Khanapara-Pilangkata and Ratacherra) out of 12 sites.

Following the meeting on Sunday, Sangma told reporters that the committees would be notified within 15 days, and that the issue would be solved within a “reasonable time” for the next six locations.

He added that the Survey of India and the two state governments were currently delineating the new border (for the resolved areas) based on the signed Memorandum of Understanding. Sarma added that the process had been delayed because of floods, and work would now progress.

“We left out six areas in the initial resolution plan because we decided to begin with the less complicated sites,” Sarma said.

Also Read |Assam-Meghalaya border: the dispute, and what’s been settled

In 1951, when Meghalaya was still a part of Assam, Blocks I and II of Jaintia Hills (Meghalaya) were transferred to the Mikir Hill (Karbi Anglong) district of Assam as per recommendations of a government committee. The second phase includes villages in these areas, which are larger and are said to be more complex to resolve.

Sangma said that following the formation of committees, site visits and public consultations with stakeholders would commence. “As a goodwill gesture and public confidence building measure, the Assam CM and I will be visiting important [disputed] locations to give confidence to people that both state governments are committed to finding a permanent solution,” he said.

The committees will be headed by Cabinet Ministers of each state along with members from Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) in Assam, as three out of six disputed sites fall within the jurisdiction of KAAC.

First published on: 22-08-2022 at 09:05:21 am
No renewals or new patrons: Zomato takes Pro off menu

No renewals or new patrons: Zomato takes Pro off menu

Imran Khan booked under anti-terrorism act for threatening police, judiciary

Imran Khan booked under anti-terrorism act for threatening police, judiciary

In Nandurbar, teachers step back as students help each other catch up

In Nandurbar, teachers step back as students help each other catch up

