Second NRC draft on June 30, officials review law-and-order situation in lower Assam districts

The first draft, containing 1.39 crore names out of the total 3.39 crore applicants, was published on the intervening night of December 31 and January 1 this year. (Express Photo by Dasarath Deka) The first draft, containing 1.39 crore names out of the total 3.39 crore applicants, was published on the intervening night of December 31 and January 1 this year. (Express Photo by Dasarath Deka)

Ahead of the publication of the second draft of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam slated on June 30, senior state government officials reviewed the law and order situation of five lower Assam districts on Friday.

The team led by Chief Secretary T Y Das and Director General of Police Kuladhar Saikia visited Nalbari and took stock of the law-and-order and internal security situations of Kamrup Rural, Nalbari, Baksa, Barpeta and Darrang districts, an official release said.

The updation work of the NRC was completed on May 31 and the second draft is scheduled to be released on June 30.

Assam is the only state with an NRC, first prepared in 1951.

The team had on June 6 visited Bongaigaon, Chirang, Goalpara and Kokrajhar districts and reviewed the law-and-order situation there. It will visit all the 32 districts in the state before the publication of the NRC draft.

The team also comprised Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Alok Kumar, Special DGP (SB) Pallab Bhattacharya and IGP (Law and Order) Deepak Kumar.

The deputy commissioners, superintendents of police and senior officials of the force, Army and central paramilitary forces were present during the meeting which discussed various issues related to the NRC updating process, the release said.

The importance of constant interaction with people from all walks of life to allay any apprehension, the facilities available to all in respect of claims and objections and other related issues were discussed, it said, adding an exhaustive awareness programme would be launched for the purpose.

