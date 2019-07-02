Sahitya Akademi winner named in Assam NRC exclusion list

Durga Khatiwada, a Sahitya Akademi award-winning Nepali writer from Assam, is among the over one lakh people in the additional exclusion list of the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Advertising

The final draft of NRC was published in July last year and included 2.89 crore of the 3.29 crore applicants. In an additional exclusion list published last week, NRC authorities dropped 1,02,462 more persons. These people were found ineligible for exclusion during verification. They will get a chance to appeal against their exclusion.

Khatiwada (60), president of the Assam Nepali Sahitya Sabha, won the Sahitya Akademi award in 2001 for a work of translation. He told The Indian Express that he was marked as a Doubtful Voter in the late 1990s and in 2015, he had been declared as an Indian by a Foreigners Tribunal in Guwahati. His name was included in the final draft of NRC published last year.

D-Voter is a category introduced in electoral rolls of Assam in 1997 to supposedly mark people unable to prove their citizenship during verification.

Advertising

Khatiwada said, “My name was included in the final draft of NRC but last week I found that I was mentioned in the exclusion list. My wife’s name is in the NRC draft, but the names of my younger daughter and son are not there. It has been said they were excluded because they were children of a Doubtful Voter. But I had won the case against my D-Voter tag. It seems that was never updated.”

“Our family is from Sonitpur district. My parents did not even know the ‘N’ of Nepal, and here they have tagged me as a doubtful voter,” he added.