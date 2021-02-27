scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, February 27, 2021
Latest news

RJD will contest Assam Assembly polls in alliance with like-minded parties: Tejashwi

Tejashwi Yadav, during his first visit to Guwahati, said he has already spoken to Congress and will hold talks with the AIUDF later in the day to formalise the alliance.

By: PTI | Guwahati |
Updated: February 27, 2021 6:09:48 pm
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav being felicitated by All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) Chief Maulana Badruddin Ajmal during a meeting, in Guwahati, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. (PTI Photo)

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday said his party will contest the upcoming Assam Assembly polls in alliance with “like-minded” parties.

Yadav, during his first visit to Guwahati, said he has already spoken to Congress and will hold talks with the AIUDF later in the day to formalise the alliance.

Read |Assam polls: Congress hopes to cash in on anti-CAA sentiment, BJP focuses on schemes

“We are talking to like-minded parties,” he told a press conference here.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Yadav said apart from the Congress and AIUDF, the RJD is in touch with other smaller parties.

“There are around five per cent Hindi-speaking people from Bihar, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha and Chhattisgarh. We have considerable number of such people in 11 seats, but we’ll contest only where chances of winning are high,” Yadav said.

The senior RJD leader also said he would travel to other poll-bound states West Bengal, Kerala and Puducherry to campaign against the BJP and its allies.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 27: Latest News

Advertisement