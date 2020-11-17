Reporter tied up, beaten in Assam

Till Monday evening, no one was arrested in the case. “All accused are absconding. The hunt for them is on,” said a senior official of Palashbari police station in Kamrup (Rural) district.

A reporter with an Assam daily was tied to an electric pole and beaten when he went to report on a suspected gambling joint on Sunday afternoon. Photos of the incident were being circulated on social media on Monday.

Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday directed the police to take strict action against the culprits.

Till Monday evening, no one was arrested in the case. “All accused are absconding. The hunt for them is on,” said a senior official of Palashbari police station in Kamrup (Rural) district.

Milan Mahanta, a reporter with the newspaper Axomiya Pratidin, was reportedly attacked when he was about to report on gambling in Mirza on the occasion of Diwali.

Mahanta told the media that when he was at a paan shop near the spot, a group of seven men attacked him and threatened to kill him. “They tied me to a post. They told me that they would see who comes to rescue me,” Mahanta said.

Mahanta was soon rescued by locals. His injuries were not serious.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App.