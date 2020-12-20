Removed from Congress district chief post, Assam MLA may join BJP

Ajanta Neog (Source: Twitter/@AjantaNeog)

Assam Congress has removed Ajanta Neog, the sitting MLA from Golaghat, from the post of district Congress committee president amid speculation that she will join the BJP soon.

“Ajanta Neog is in talks with the BJP leadership. She will talk to state BJP president Ranjit Dass soon. She is also expected to have a conversation with senior Amit Shah when he visits Assam on December 26,” a senior Assam BJP leader told The Sunday Express.

Neog reportedly met Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and the BJP’s key leader in the Northeast, Himanta Biswa Sarma, recently.

Neog’s speculated move comes at a time when the Congress is going through a challenging phase in Assam after the death of veteran leader and three-time CM Tarun Gogoi.

Neog did not respond to calls and text message for a comment.

