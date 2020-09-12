Regional push in year before Assam polls: AASU, AJYCP announce new party

This comes weeks after the AASU and AJYCP formed an “Assam Advisory Committee”, comprising 16 eminent personalities of the state. (Source: Facebook/AASU (All Assam Students Union))

The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) and Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) on Friday officially announced the formation of a new region-centric political party while clarifying that the two outfits will keep their non-political identity intact.

The announcement was made by the top leadership of both the bodies at a joint press conference in Guwahati on Friday.

A joint statement by the bodies said that within the framework of the Indian Constitution and in view of the federal structure of the country, the main guiding ideology of the new party would be “Assam first, always and ever”.

This comes weeks after the AASU and AJYCP formed an “Assam Advisory Committee”, comprising 16 eminent personalities of the state, to suggest the future course of action towards protecting the interests of indigenous people of the state.

When asked about possible alliances, AASU general secretary Lurinjyoti Gogoi told The Indian Express that it will be announced in the coming days, but added that the new party will keep in mind that the votes of those who believe in a regionalistic political force should not be divided.

Krishna Gopal Bhattacharyya and Basanta Deka, two academics who were part of the Advisory Committee, have been designated as chief conveners to finalise the formation of the new party.

Gogoi said that the name of the party would be announced by September 15.

The Assam assembly elections are expected early next year. The Congress has announced that it would ally with All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) and other willing parties to create an anti-BJP front.

