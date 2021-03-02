Recognise those who do nothing but make promises before elections: Priyanka Gandhi

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday pitched for the Congress and its grand alliance in Assam by criticising the BJP for non-fulfilment of its promises, not doing enough on women’s issues and urging people to vote only after knowing the truth about their political leaders.

“You need to recognise those who travel across the state on chartered planes at all times and come to you riding bicycles during elections,” Priyanka, who is on a two-day visit to poll-bound Assam, said at a rally aimed at unemployed youth in Lakhimpur. BJP leader and senior minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has been routinely holding cycle rallies across the state.

Launching a state-wide protest by the Congress against unemployment in Assam, Priyanka said a party which promised 2.5 million jobs in the state was not able to provide even 80,000 opportunities. “It is important that you recognise leaders and politicians who come and stand before you and make promises during elections. If you don’t recognise their truth, you won’t be able to change your future,” she said.