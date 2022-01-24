Ratan Tata to be conferred Assam’s highest civilian award

Industrialist-philanthropist Ratan Tata will be conferred the Assam Baibhav, the state’s highest civilian award, on Monday for his contribution towards furthering cancer care in the state. Tata, however, will not be able to attend the ceremony in Guwahati and will receive the award on a later date in Mumbai.

“We are so immensely grateful Sri @RNTata2000 for your gracious acceptance of the Assam Baibhav Award for 2021. It shall be an honour for me to personally meet you to share this token of our gratitude. We’re so deeply indebted to you for your support to us all these years.” Assam chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted on Sunday.

Tomorrow will be a historic day for us as we will confer the first state highest civilian awards to distinguished personalities including Shri @RNTata2000 & Prof Dipak Chand Jain.

However, both of them won’t be able to receive the awards in person due to health & safety reasons. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 23, 2022

Earlier called the Assam Ratna, the Assam Baibhav is the state’s highest civilian award. In a letter to Sarma, Tata wrote that he was “deeply touched” by the decision of the government to bestow him the award. “I have been an admirer of your personal commitment to the well-being of the Assamese people and it is therefore an exceptional order to receive this award from you,” Tata wrote.

In December, Sarma had announced that Tata would be receiving the award for his contribution towards cancer care in Assam. “Mr. Ratan Tata has taken the lead in anchoring Assam’s cancer care project. We are constructing 16 hospitals under the Assam Cancer Care Foundation, out of which 10 will be completed by April,” Sarma had said, adding that Tata shared a long relationship with the people of Assam.

Awards will be presented in two other categories, Assam Saurav and Assam Gaurav, to 19 personalities for their contribution to the fields of education, administration, health, entrepreneurship, academia, sports, among others. The awardees include Olympian Lovlina Borgohain, artist Neel Pawan Baruah and National Health Mission state director Lakhsmanan S, among others. They will receive the award from Assam Governor, in the presence of CM Sarma in a ceremony held at Guwahati’s Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra on Monday afternoon.

While the Assam Baibhav carries Rs 5 lakh, Assam Saurav and the Assam Gaurav recipients will receive Rs 4 lakh and Rs 3 lakh, respectively.