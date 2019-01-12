Railway Protection Force rescued 669 minor children from stations and trains in 2018

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has rescued 669 minor boys and girls from railway stations and trains under the Northeast Frontier (NF) Railway and arrested nine traffickers during the year 2018, a spokesman said Saturday. Most of the children were rescued while they were being trafficked and the traffickers were arrested while they were trying to take the girls outside the state by trains, a spokesman of the NF Railway said.

Advertising

Five minor boys had run away from there homes in Nagaland’s Rangapahar area of Dimapur last month and three of them were rescued from Brahmaputra Mail. On the basis of information provided by them, the remaining two were rescued from Jan Shatabdi Express at Lumding.

The rescued boys were handed over to their respective parents after proper identification. In another case, a minor boy reported missing was rescued from Chandigarh Express at Katihar Railway station and handed over to his parents after proper identification, he added.

The RPF has been successfully rescuing runaway child as well as child from the clutch of traffickers regularly along with arrest of traffickers, the spokesman said. Rescued children are normally handed over to their parents or various NGOs like Child Line.

Advertising

Various squads of RPF are regularly conducting checks at railway premises to prevent such cases. The arrested traffickers are being handed over to GRP for appropriate action under law, the spokesman added.