Prateek Hajela drew criticism from state govt, BJP

The transfer of Assam’s NRC coordinator Prateek Hajela follows his deteriorating relationship with the state government, and mounting criticism from the state BJP and Congress.

When contacted, Hajela declined to comment on the transfer. Assam’s Commissioner and Secretary, (Home and Political) Department, Ashutosh Agnihotri also declined to comment.

In July, the Assam government and the Centre had petitioned the Supreme Court for re-verification of a sample of names included in the draft NRC — 20% in border districts and 10% elsewhere — but this was dismissed by the apex court after Hajela said that re-verification of 27% names was already done. Since then, the state government and the state BJP have been critical of Hajela.

In a statement on July 24, the state BJP said that Hajela was working under the direction of “certain forces” to “publish a faulty NRC with names of illegal foreigners in it”.

On August 1, the state government released exclusion data of the draft NRC to question the accuracy of the process. In its reply on the floor of the Assembly, the state government had said that Hajela’s reasoning was wrong. Presenting the same arguments it had presented to the SC demanding re-verification, it said, “The rate of exclusions in border districts is much lower than other districts and state average, which is worrisome. The claim of learned SCNR (Hajela) that around 25% inclusions have been re-verified as an indirect/ incidental outcome of hearing conducted for claims is an incorrect exercise.”

Hajela drew the BJP’s ire earlier, too. Last September, he had suggested to the Supreme Court that five documents of the 15 List A documents of the NRC process be rendered ineligible in the ‘claims and objections’ round.

In his report dated October 4 last year, Hajela told the SC why he thought the five documents should be excluded and raised concerns about forgery, digital manipulation, and misuse by alleged non-citizens to try to get their names into the NRC. He advised a “need for a paradigm shift from ‘no genuine citizen should be left out’ to ‘no ineligible person should be included’”. But the SC allowed the five documents.

As far as the Congress is concerned, former CM Tarun Gogoi wrote to CJI Ranjan Gogoi on September 5, saying there was discontent among large sections of society over the final NRC. He alleged that Hajela had not “discharged his duty and responsibility efficiently and effectively as per your direction”.

In interviews with The Indian Express over the last two months since publication of the final NRC, top state bureaucrats and senior ministers said that the NRC office was not sharing certain data with the state government.