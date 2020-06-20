Assam gas leak: Pollution Control Board issues closure notice to Baghjan oilfield ops

Baghjan 5 well near Dibru-Saikhowa National Park caught fire 14 days after it had reported a blowout (Express Photo by Diganta Rajkhowa) Baghjan 5 well near Dibru-Saikhowa National Park caught fire 14 days after it had reported a blowout (Express Photo by Diganta Rajkhowa)

In a letter addressed to the Resident Chief Executive, Oil India Limited (OIL), the Pollution Control Board Assam directed the company to close down production and drilling operations of all installations of Baghjan oilfield in Upper Assam’s Tinsukia district.

The closure notice comes in the midst of Baghjan tragedy, precipitated by a blowout reported on May 27 at well number 5 of the Baghjan oilfield. On June 9, the well — located close to the Dibru-Saikhowa national park — caught fire, leading to the deaths of two OIL firefighters. Around 11,000 people from the surrounding villages are now in relief camps set up by the administration.

The development was confirmed by Y Suryanarayana, chairman, Pollution Control Board Assam (PCBA). “We had earlier [on June 10] issued a show cause notice to OIL. They had asked us for an extension of time to reply. But we issued the closure notice after one week,” said Suryanarayana, adding that the notice applies to all wells under the Baghjan oilfield.

As per the closure notice from PCBA — issued on June 19 — OIL has been operating Baghjan oil field installation “without obtaining prior consent to establish/consent to operate from Pollution Control Board Assam, which is a serious violation of the provisions of the Water Act, 1974, Air Act, 1981 as well as Environment Protection Act, 1986.”

“It is mandatory to obtain prior permission / clearance from MoEF&CC as well as State PCB for production, drilling, pumping of crude oil and laying pipeline activities as per EIA notification, 2006 and various provisions under the Section 25/26 of the Water (Prevention of Control of Pollution) Act, 1974 and Section 21 of the Air (Prevention of Control of Pollution) Act, 1981 and Authorization under the Hazardous & other waste (Management & Transboundary Movement) Rules, 2016 as amended upto date” said the notice.

Tridiv Hazarika, OIL spokesperson said that the company did not want to comment “as of now.” However, a source from OIL said that they will seek legal recourse on the matter.

The Baghjan oilfield has 21 functioning wells — out of which four are gas wells (including the one that reported the blowout) and 17 are oil wells. As per Hazarika, the wells are extremely high yielding reservoirs.

Apart from permission issues, PCBA has listed a series of transgressions — mostly environmental — by OIL in the notice. Among them are “not submitting annual report regularly under Section 9 of Hazardous & other waste (Management & Transboundary Movement) Rules, 2016”, operating the oil field without installing an effluent treatment plant, as well as environmental repercussions of the blowout on the surrounding eco-sensitive zones, including damage to the Maguri-Motapung wetland.

“OIL was required to take adequate measures to prevent spillage of hazardous wastes into water bodies through designated drains and treatment facilities and to further prevent measures to mitigate oil spillage and fire hazards” said the notice. It also alleged that OIL had destroyed aquatic life of Dibru-Saikhowa and Maguri-Motapung “in the name of exploring oil without any mitigation measures.”

Currently, multiple studies have been undertaken by different organisations to assess the impact on the surroundings.

“The Baghjan wells have been functioning since 2001. PCBA is part and parcel of our daily operations and every time we do something they are taken into confidence,” said the official from OIL, on the condition of anonymity, “Of course, the blowout situation merits proper investigation but if OIL does not have necessary clearances and we have flouted rules — as PCBA is suggesting — why was it not brought up earlier by them?”

Suryanarayana said that the withdrawal of closure notice will “depend on the response of OIL.” He said, “It all depends on Oil India. If they follow the rules and regulations prescribed by the government, PCBA doesn’t have any problem.”

Meanwhile, OIL is trying to grapple with the losses in production caused by protests and blockades at different installations owned by them. Since the blowout, 30 oil wells and five gas wells in different locations have faced production losses because of blockades carried out by local people.

As per a release from OIL on Saturday, a tripartite meeting was underway between the district administration, OIL and Baghjan Gaon Milanjyoti Yuva Sangha to resolve the issue. As per OIL’s statement, cumulative production loss since May 27, amounts to 7627 MT Crude oil and 9.87 MMSCM of natural gas.

As per the release by PM Narendra Modi on Thursday, the operations at the well were “being executed as per schedule” and the blowout is proposed to be capped on July 7.

