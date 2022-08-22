scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 22, 2022

Police verification, online registration for imams from other states: Assam CM

The CM also said a government portal would be made, on which imams and madrasa teachers would have to register themselves.

Earlier this month, Sarma had said that Assam had become a “hotbed for Islamic fundamentalism”. (File photo: Twitter/@himantabiswa)

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Monday said that the police would verify the identity of all imams (clerics) of the Muslim community, who have come from outside the state. Sarma’s announcement follows a series of arrests of individuals who allegedly have links to Al Qaeda-affiliated terror outfits in Bangladesh. Some of these include imams of mosques as well as teachers of madrasas.

“We have made a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) — if a new imam [from outside] comes to the village, the villagers should report it to the local police station, and the police will verify the identity,” Sarma told reporters Monday. He also said a government portal would be made, on which imams and madrasa teachers would have to register themselves.

Officials in the state’s home and political department, however, told indianexpress.com that they were not aware of such an SOP yet.

Assam DGP Bhaskarjyoti Mahanta said that a “master directory” of all the madrasas being run in the state would be created. “Going forward, we want to create a master directory of all the madrasas being run in Assam. A tough job, as many of them are unregistered and unauthorised.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 22, 2022: Why you should read ‘Barbell Strategy, Safety N...Premium
UPSC Key-August 22, 2022: Why you should read ‘Barbell Strategy, Safety N...
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?Premium
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?
In Nandurbar, teachers step back as students help each other catch upPremium
In Nandurbar, teachers step back as students help each other catch up
No renewals or new patrons: Zomato takes Pro off menuPremium
No renewals or new patrons: Zomato takes Pro off menu

“Our objective – to prevent Anti-India, jihadi elements from utilizing the madrasas for their nefarious fundamentalist purposes,” the state police chief tweeted, following a meeting with Maulana Abdul Qadir, Secretary, Tanzim Council, which runs several madrasas in Assam.

Earlier this month, Sarma had said that Assam had become a “hotbed for Islamic fundamentalism”. Between March and August, the Assam Police — in collaboration with central agencies — claimed that they busted five “jihadi” modules with links to Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT), a banned terror outfit of Bangladesh with links to Al Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS).

“Five modules [busted] in five months… so the issue is serious,” Sarma had said, addressing a press conference in Guwahati Thursday.

Advertisement

On Saturday, two more were arrested. Both imams in Goalpara district, Abdus Sobahan and Jalaluddin, were allegedly involved in “indoctrinating” Muslim youths. They have been booked under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

“Both the clerics were radicalising youths for the last three to four years. They have links with several jihadis arrested in the state and another who was apprehended in West Bengal,” Goalpara SP VV Rakesh Reddy told reporters. Sarma said that one of them was working in a mosque, but he was a “kingpin”.

Sarma earlier said that six Bangladeshi nationals had entered the state illegally to “indoctrinate youths”, and one of them — Mohammed Suman — was arrested from Barpeta in March. He had said that some use the guise of being imams and madrasa teachers to further their network. “The hub of activities of all the [terror] modules” were turning out to be madrasas,” Sarma had said.

First published on: 22-08-2022 at 09:10:56 pm
Next Story

FYJC third merit list shows up to 3% higher cut-off score than second list

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

JNU V-C: 'Would resist inviting police onto campus'

JNU V-C: 'Would resist inviting police onto campus'

Premium
Anthony Fauci to step down as Biden's chief medical adviser, NIAID head

Anthony Fauci to step down as Biden's chief medical adviser, NIAID head

Why you should read ‘Russia’s Political Ideology’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Russia’s Political Ideology’

Premium
Sikandar ton in vain as India complete 3-0 whitewash of Zimbabwe

Sikandar ton in vain as India complete 3-0 whitewash of Zimbabwe

Russia detains ISIS militant plotting suicide attack in India: Report

Russia detains ISIS militant plotting suicide attack in India: Report

How Singapore is walking a tight rope decriminalising gay sex
Explained

How Singapore is walking a tight rope decriminalising gay sex

Mahua Moitra writes: Our Bilkis moment
Express Opinion

Mahua Moitra writes: Our Bilkis moment

CBDC, the 'digital rupee' that RBI could introduce this year
Explained

CBDC, the 'digital rupee' that RBI could introduce this year

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 22: Latest News
Advertisement