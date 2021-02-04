PM Modi, Sitharaman in poll-bound Assam over weekend, launch multiple projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will launch projects in Assam ahead of the Assembly elections in the state, which are likely to be held in April.

Sitharaman will lead an event to ceremonially kick-off a direct benefit transfer (DBT) scheme for Assam tea garden workers on February 6.

The next day, Modi will address a public event at Dhekiajuli in Sonitpur district and will virtually lay the foundation of two new medical colleges in the state. Modi will also formally launch the ‘Asom Mala’ project — an ambitious Assam government road corridor project with an outlay of over Rs 7,700 crore.

The choice of projects are significant — Assam’s tea garden worker community is a strong voter base of the BJP, while development of roads and bridges has remained a major focus of the BJP-led state government.