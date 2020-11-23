‘A popular leader with years of political experience’: PM Modi remembers Tarun Gogoi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared this file photo of him with former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi (Twitter/narendramodi)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday condoled the demise of former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi, who died while undergoing treatment for post-COVID-19 complications at a state hospital.

Taking to Twitter, Modi recalled Gogoi as a “popular leader and a veteran administrator, who had years of political experience in Assam as well as the Centre.”

Shri Tarun Gogoi Ji was a popular leader and a veteran administrator, who had years of political experience in Assam as well as the Centre. Anguished by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and supporters in this hour of sadness. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/H6F6RGYyT4 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 23, 2020

Gogoi, a Congress veteran, passed away at the Gauhati Medical College Hospital at 5.34 pm Monday, state Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. He was 84.

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also paid tribute to Gogoi, remembering him as a “true Congress leader” who “devoted his life to bringing all the people and communities of Assam together.”

“For me, he was a great and wise teacher. I loved and respected him deeply. I will miss him,” Gandhi tweeted.

Shri Tarun Gogoi was a true Congress leader. He devoted his life to bringing all the people and communities of Assam together. For me, he was a great and wise teacher. I loved and respected him deeply. I will miss him. My love and condolences to Gaurav & the family. pic.twitter.com/jTMfSyAJ6J — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 23, 2020

Gogoi was first admitted to the hospital on August 26 after testing positive for COVID-19 and was released for a brief period before being admitted again on November 2.

His health condition deteriorated on Saturday afternoon as he became unconscious with difficulty in breathing. He was kept on a six-hour dialysis on Sunday.

In the days before he was diagnosed with COVID-19, Gogoi was at the forefront of the Congress initiative to form a ‘Grand Alliance’, comprising all the opposition parties for the 2021 Assembly polls. He was elected chief minister of Assam in 2001 after he led the Congress to victory in the state elections. He then helmed two more consecutive victories for the party in the state. He was also a six-time parliamentarian and served as Union minister twice.

