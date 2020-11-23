scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, November 23, 2020
Top news

‘A popular leader with years of political experience’: PM Modi remembers Tarun Gogoi

Former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi, a Congress veteran, passed away at the Gauhati Medical College Hospital on Monday.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | November 23, 2020 6:43:36 pm
tarun gogoi dead, former assam cm tarun gogoi dead, who is tarun gogoi, assam tarun gogoi, congress leader tarun gogoi, pm modi tarun gogoiPrime Minister Narendra Modi shared this file photo of him with former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi (Twitter/narendramodi)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday condoled the demise of former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi, who died while undergoing treatment for post-COVID-19 complications at a state hospital.

Taking to Twitter, Modi recalled Gogoi as a “popular leader and a veteran administrator, who had years of political experience in Assam as well as the Centre.”

Gogoi, a Congress veteran, passed away at the Gauhati Medical College Hospital at 5.34 pm Monday, state Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. He was 84.

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also paid tribute to Gogoi, remembering him as a “true Congress leader”  who “devoted his life to bringing all the people and communities of Assam together.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“For me, he was a great and wise teacher. I loved and respected him deeply. I will miss him,” Gandhi tweeted.

Gogoi was first admitted to the hospital on August 26 after testing positive for COVID-19 and was released for a brief period before being admitted again on November 2.

His health condition deteriorated on Saturday afternoon as he became unconscious with difficulty in breathing. He was kept on a six-hour dialysis on Sunday.

Remembering Tarun Gogoi: His rare pics from Express archives

In the days before he was diagnosed with COVID-19, Gogoi was at the forefront of the Congress initiative to form a ‘Grand Alliance’, comprising all the opposition parties for the 2021 Assembly polls. He was elected chief minister of Assam in 2001 after he led the Congress to victory in the state elections. He then helmed two more consecutive victories for the party in the state. He was also a six-time parliamentarian and served as Union minister twice.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 23: Latest News

Advertisement