Friday, Feb 03, 2023
PM: Budget will generate new opportunities for N-E people

Addressing the event, the Prime Minister said that while these regions have been neglected for decades when it comes to development and that they are being given "top priority".

"Women will especially get the benefit of higher interest on savings” he said. (PTI)
PM: Budget will generate new opportunities for N-E people
THIS YEAR’S Budget will create new opportunities for the people of Assam and the North-East, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday while virtually attending the Eknaam Akhanda Kirtan for World Peace, being held at Krishnaguru Sevashram at Barpeta, Assam.

Addressing the event, the Prime Minister said that while these regions have been neglected for decades when it comes to development and that they are being given “top priority”.

“In this budget, special provisions have been made to increase opportunities related to tourism. Fifty tourist destinations in the country will be upgraded…,” he said.

He also said that the demand for traditional Assamese ‘gamosas’ have been increasing and that self-help groups have emerged to meet the rising demand, stating that the Budget has made special provisions for these.

“In order to make the income of women a means of their empowerment, ‘Mahila Samman Saving Certificate’ scheme has also been started. Women will especially get the benefit of higher interest on savings” he said.

First published on: 04-02-2023 at 01:37 IST
