scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 13, 2022

Banned PFI’s student wing leader Amir Hamza held in Bengaluru, brought to Guwahati

Hamza, who was absconding, was on Friday night apprehended by a team of the Assam Police in the southern city, where he was hiding with some families from Tripura.

At least 40 PFI activists have been arrested from different parts of the state so far. (Representational/File)

A leader of the student wing of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI), Amir Hamza, who was arrested in Bengaluru, was brought to Guwahati on Sunday, the Assam Police said.

Hamza, who was absconding, was on Friday night apprehended by a team of the Assam Police in the southern city, where he was hiding with some families from Tripura.

“The Assam Police team along with arrested Campus Front of India (CFI) leader Amir Hamza has reached Guwahati from Bengaluru,” it said in a statement.

He was given three days’ transit remand by the additional chief metropolitan magistrate of the southern city and will be produced before the chief judicial magistrate, Guwahati, on Monday.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
A rough ride: Few answers to Bengaluru’s pothole troublePremium
A rough ride: Few answers to Bengaluru’s pothole trouble
At top-level meeting in Sept, Govt took call to double Russia tradePremium
At top-level meeting in Sept, Govt took call to double Russia trade
Rs 28,500 cr underwriting loss leads to premium hikes by general insurersPremium
Rs 28,500 cr underwriting loss leads to premium hikes by general insurers
The story of Kajal, Muskaan and Sumit — Covid orphans who have no one but...Premium
The story of Kajal, Muskaan and Sumit — Covid orphans who have no one but...

A search operation was conducted in Hamza’s resident in Baksa district and various incriminating documents and posters were recovered, the Assam police said in the statement.

The seized items include posters against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the BJP, the RSS and the ABVP, and in support of hijab.

Letterheads of PFI and CFI, and several number of bank passbooks were also recovered from his house, the police statement added.

Advertisement

At least 40 PFI activists have been arrested from different parts of the state so far.

The police have already sealed the PFI Assam’s head office in Hatigaon area of Guwahati as well as its local offices in Karimganj and Baksa, following the ban on the outfit by the central government.

First published on: 13-11-2022 at 04:33:12 pm
Next Story

UGC changes PhD requirements, DU Admissions 2022, NEET counselling and more — Education news this week

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 13: Latest News
Advertisement