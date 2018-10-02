Patanjali yoga trainer sacked for remarks on socio-religious reformer Sankardev

The Congress has also sought an apology from Baba Ramdev over the issue. (Express Photo by Neeraj Priyadarshi) The Congress has also sought an apology from Baba Ramdev over the issue. (Express Photo by Neeraj Priyadarshi)

A yoga trainer associated with Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali Yogpeeth in Assam has been sacked for allegedly making derogatory comments on 15th century socio-religious reformer Srimanta Sankardev last week.

The incident has triggered a public outrage in the northeastern state, following which three FIRs were registered against the yoga trainer. The Congress has also sought an apology from Baba Ramdev over the issue.

Satinath Baral, who hails from West Bengal and was employed with Patanjali Ayurved Limited’s Yoga Pracharak division, had allegedly said that Sankardev was not a “guru or a scholar” and that those lighting earthen lamps were “foolish” at a yoga camp in Duni in Darrang district of Assam on Friday.

A senior Darrang district police officer said Baral’s alleged comments hurt the sentiments of local people and two police cases had been filed in Guwahati and another in Sualkuchi police station.

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App