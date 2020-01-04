Open to alliance with all anti-CAA forces: Assam Congress

Former Congress CM Tarun Gogoi said, “We are going to move a resolution in Assembly that Assam Accord should be implemented in letter and spirit. Former Congress CM Tarun Gogoi said, “We are going to move a resolution in Assembly that Assam Accord should be implemented in letter and spirit.

The Congress in Assam is open to an alliance with other forces against the new citizenship law and the party will be moving a resolution in a special Assembly session on January 13, demanding that Assam Accord be implemented in letter and spirit, party leaders told the media on Friday.

“We do not have any hesitation in joining hands with all anti-CAA, anti-BJP and anti-communal forces in the interest of Assam,” state Congress president Ripun Bora said.

Former Congress CM Tarun Gogoi said, “We are going to move a resolution in Assembly that Assam Accord should be implemented in letter and spirit. We don’t want it violated. CAA has violated not only the Assam Accord but also various provisions of our constitution.” Gogoi alleged that Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has “betrayed” aspirations of the people of Assam and that “pride” will bring the BJP down.

The Congress leaders also lashed out at the government for alleging that the Opposition party was behind the violence in Assam during the protests. The party also launched a signature campaign against the new law on Friday. The party’s padyatra against the law reached Guwahati Thursday and proceeded towards Lower Assam.

The BJP will be organising a meeting in Guwahati on Saturday, which will be attended by BJP working president J P Nadda and party national general secretary Ram Madhav. “Over 70,000 karyakartas will come,” state BJP chief Ranjeet Dass said.

