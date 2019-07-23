Only courts can decide fate of people in detention camps, says Amit Shah

Toggle Menu
After the House passed the Protection of Human Rights Amendment Bill, Congress’s Pradeep Bhattacharya raised the issue of detention of people in Assam.

Home Minister Amit Shah at the Parliament complex. (Express photo by Renuka Puri)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that only courts have the right to decide the fate of people in detention centres in Assam under the National Register of Citizens, and the government could only take care of the basic amenities provided there. He was responding to concerns raised by an Opposition member in Rajya Sabha.

“Some people in Assam are in detention camps. Workers and soldiers of the Government of India are also in the camps. Can they get any justice,” he said.

To this Shah replied, “Nyaya mein nahi kar sakta, adalat kar sakti hein (I can’t do justice, only courts can do that).

“But if there is anything lacking in food, lodging and other facilities, bring it to my notice. The government would try to improve it,” he added.

