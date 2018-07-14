One more held in Assam train killings case

On Tuesday, the body of Radha Kumari (21), of Sivasagar district, was found from the washroom of a local inter-city train at Simaluguri station, in Sivasagar district, around 9.40 am. On Tuesday, the body of Radha Kumari (21), of Sivasagar district, was found from the washroom of a local inter-city train at Simaluguri station, in Sivasagar district, around 9.40 am.

A second arrest was made in connection with the rape and murder of two women in two separate trains earlier this week in Assam, police said on Friday. The body of a 21-year-old student of Assam Agricultural University was found in the toilet of a local inter-city train on Tuesday morning at Simaluguri station in Sivasagar district, while that of a 48-year-old woman was found in the toilet of Avadh-Assam Express on Wednesday afternoon at Mariani station in Jorhat district. The second accused, Bipin Pandey, who resides in Tinsukia, was nabbed from a train in Dibrugarh at around 2am on Friday morning — the arrest coming hours after the prime accused Bikas Das was arrested on Thursday afternoon. Das and Pandey are both said to be in their 40s. Das used to work as a hawker on trains while Pandey was a driver.

According to police, the two knew each other and are seen together in CCTV footage. Also, police sources said Das had confessed that he and Pandey were together in the crime. Police had been tracking Pandey’s phone which ultimately led them to him. A joint team of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Assam Police carried out the arrests.

According to the police, Das has confessed to raping and murdering the two women in toilets of separate trains. From Das’s bag, mobile phone of one victim and the earrings and anklets of the other victim were allegedly recovered. Detail questioning of the accomplice Pandey is underway. Police say that had the two been not apprehended in time, there was a possibility that they could have attacked attack another woman.

