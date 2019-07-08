One killed in police firing during ‘bizarre ritual’ in Assam

A day after he suffered a bullet injury when the police tried to check a ritual involving him and six of his family members at Assam’s Udalguri district, 28-year-old Pulakesh Saharia died at the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Sunday, officials said.

GMCH superintendent Dr Ramen Talukdar confirmed that Pulakesh had succumbed to the bullet injury. A post-mortem report is still awaited. Pulakesh’s father Jadab Saharia, a science teacher in a high school, and another relative identified as J Kalita, who were part of the ritual and suffered bullet injuries, are undergoing treatment at the hospital.

From what can be pieced together from accounts of police officers, local eyewitnesses and a video shot from a distance, Saharias’ neighbours saw smoke coming out of their home in Kalaigaon area of Udalguri on Saturday morning. The sound of the bell at a small temple on the premises was also heard.

On approaching the house, eyewitnesses saw Jadab, his wife Purnakanti, Pulakesh, Purnakanti’s two sisters, the husband and the two-and-a-half-year-old son of one of the sisters and Kalita — all of them naked — taking part in a ritual. The eyewitnesses saw the house, a bike and a car belonging to the family go up in flames and informed police and the fire department.

Kalaigaon OC, Bhaba Nanda Deka, and SDPO, Bhergaon, Nirmal Ghosh, said that when policemen tried to approach the house, Jadab and his family members threw stones and charged at the policemen with daos (swords). The video shows them throwing stones at police.

“An executive magistrate who was with us permitted the aerial firing and then firing at the legs of the three men. They were eventually injured and one of them unfortunately succumbed today. We fired in self-defence. We are yet to understand what was going on. They broke everything in the house and set the vehicles on fire,” said Ghosh.

Deka said, “The three injured were immediately shifted to Guwahati. The three women have said in their statements that the three injured men forced them to disrobe and sit for the puja. The motive is yet to be ascertained.”

According to a source, neighbours suspect that Ramesh Saharia, a tantric who was involved closely with the family, might have influenced them.

OC Deka said the tantric was absconding and they are looking for him. “But he was not present in the house at the time of the incident,” Deka said.

The source said Jadab’s daughter committed suicide four years ago — the SDPO confirmed this.

Several media houses have reported that there was an attempt to sacrifice the child, but the police have not confirmed this. Udalguri SP Longnit Terang said, “From our preliminary investigations, we can say it was a bizarre ritual. We will investigate all possibilities.”

Asked why police had to resort to firing, Terang said, “Police had to fire in self-defence to prevent an assault by the three men carrying daos and throwing rocks. One policeman had fallen on the ground during the scuffle and he would have been hit by the dao had the others not fired. Police aimed at the legs and Pulakesh was hit in the thigh.”