Assam: One held after ‘moral policing’ video surfaces

One person was arrested in Assam’s Goalpara district Thursday after a video of some people harassing a couple surfaced on social media, officials said. Goalpara Deputy Commissioner, Varnali Deka, confirmed the arrest, “We have registered a suo motu case and arrested an accused visible in the video. The incident happened on June 17. It appears to be a case of moral policing,” Deka said.

In the video, a group of 10-20 people, with one of them holding a stick, is seen trying to assault the couple. The incident happened at Kheropara under Rongjuli police station.

According to a senior police officer, the woman (22) is divorced and the man (25) is married. Both of them are local residents and were allegedly assaulted when they were meeting. The officer said that both the man and the woman left the state after the incident.

In April, Goalpara saw an incident of harassment of a couple which was also termed as “moral policing” by authorities.

A woman, whose marriage was arranged, and her male friend were assaulted in a village under Krishnai police station. Twelve people were arrested in connection with the case.

