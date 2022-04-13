‘Cyberattack’ reported at Oil India Limited HQ in Assam; probe underway

A purported cyberattack on Oil India Limited (OIL) has led the PSU major to disable its IT systems at its headquarters at Duliajan in Assam’s Dibrugarh district since Sunday.

An FIR has been lodged at the Duliajan police station, and the Cyber Cell of the Assam Police is probing the matter.

“We detected the outages in our computers on Sunday. As per protocol, we disabled our systems as a precautionary measure,” OIL spokesperson Tridiv Hazarika said.

“While the breach has impacted some servers and computers, on evaluation, we have noticed that there has not been any worrisome impact on our data bank,” he said.

The PSU is taking help from an internationally-reputed IT security consultant, Hazarika said. “We are focusing on a restoration exercise. Phasewise, our computers will be restored,” he said, adding that the attack has not affected the company’s day-to-day production. “Our drilling activities are going on without interruption,” said Hazarika.

Formed in 1889, OIL is the second largest national oil and gas company in India, under the administrative control of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Government of India.