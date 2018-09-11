NRC essential in every state: Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal

Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal with BJP leader Vinay Sahasrabuddhe in New Delhi on Monday. (Prem Nath Pandey) Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal with BJP leader Vinay Sahasrabuddhe in New Delhi on Monday. (Prem Nath Pandey)

A day after BJP chief Amit Shah in a statement to party national executive supported the Citizenship Bill and praised the work Central and Assam government has done for execution on National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal stressed that NRC exercise was essential in every state in the country.

Speaking in a seminar on “NRC: Defending the borders, securing the culture.” in the capital today, Sonowal said that the influx from Bangladesh should not be seen as a standalone problem of Assam. Sonowal said that even Delhi and other metropolitan cities have started experiencing peril of illegal migration.

Sonowal said that foreign infiltrators create threat while staying in our country and try to encroach our rights. “That is a big challenge. To reply that challenge, I feel that NRC is essential in every state,” Sonowal said and NRC is a document by which protection could be given to people of the country. Sonowal said that he want every state to take the matter seriously.

Justifying his suggestion for NRC in all states, Sonowal said that what will happen in other states if illegal migrants move there after completion of NRC in Assam.

About the NRC draft of Assam published on July 31, Sonowal said that that those 40 lakh people who have been left out n that draft and will file claims and objections, they do not need to worry because the government will take care of every genuine Indian who will be included in NRC.

Sonowal said that NRC was being done by Registrar General of India (RGI) on the directions of the Supreme Court and the Central as well as state government were cooperating in the exercise.

On the controversies over a huge number of people left out of NRC in the state, Sonowal said that there might be errors “here and there” but the government was engaging public to correct them through claims and objections which will be duely examine.

Sonowal reiterated that document published on July 31 this year only draft NRC and not the final NRC. He said that genuine citizens who have been left out in draft NRC need not to panic as they could still get their names in the final NRC. Sonowal said that no one will be detected as foreigner if his of her did not appear in draft NRC.

Sonowal also stressed that unless border is safe, immigration problem can never be resolved. Sonowal said Congress governments in the past had assured of sealing the borders they only mislead because they gave assuarnce without having Land Boundary Agreement. Sonowal said that Bangladesh border was going to be sealed in Narendra Modi government.

BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav that in 1950-51, Jawaharlal Nehru government had made an Immigrants (Expulsion from Assam) Act and had envisaged the need for expelling illegal people from Assam. “His great grand son should read the history of his party,” Madhav said in an veiled attack on Congress president Rahul Gandhi. Madhav said that when similar exercise was being done in current governent, he (Rahul) was creating noise. Madhav said that past government did not execute the exercise for political reasons.

Madhav said that TMC leader and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee changed her stand on the matter and after opposing in 2005 she was standing with infilterators in 2018.

“We should take the bull by horns,” Madhav said. BJP leader said that today out of 27 districts of Assam, at least 11 districts could be called infilterators majority areas. “it is a question of Assam’s cultural, social and polticial survival. You can not expect to see an MLA or minister in Assam who is an infilterator,” he said.

Madhav said NRC exercise was unbiased and conducted in transparent and scientific manner. He said that had the exercise biased, the cut-off year for citizenship in Assam would have been 1951 same like for other parts of the country. Cut-off year for citizenship in Assam is 1971. Madhav said that not a single genuine citizen should be denied place in NRC.

Madhav said that the government has a commitement to another category of people who come to India legally or illegaly as refugees becaue there is persecution happening. Madhav said that we welcome Parsi, Christian and others (minorities in other countries) when they come to India as refugees. He added that this land has always welcomed people who are in trouble.

About the next course of action after detection of illegal infilterators through NRC, removal of their names from voters list and denying them government facilities would next step and third step would to deport them.

ICCR chairman and BJP vice-president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe said that problem of illegal migrants could reached to any door we public remained unaware and any laxity could be proved costly. Sahasrabuddhe said that when Amit Shah stood up in the Parliament to speak on the issue, TMC had opposed because they not wanted to get exposed Mamata how she had opposed first long years back and today she want the government to maitain silence because for her vote bank.

