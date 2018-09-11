NRC document rules mysterious, self-contradictory: Assam BJP

Prateek Hajela, NRC state coordinator Prateek Hajela, NRC state coordinator

The Assam unit of the BJP on Monday criticised National Register of Citizens (NRC) state coordinator Prateek Hajela’s recent suggestion to the Supreme Court to reduce the number of documents to be submitted by persons excluded from the NRC final draft for filing claims for inclusion as “mysterious” and “self-contradictory”.

Hajela had suggested to the apex court that only 10 of 15 “list A” documents be “introduced afresh” by a claimant — more than 40 lakh people excluded in the NRC final draft published on July 30 — for inclusion into the register. The suggestion had sparked an outrage.

Addressing a media at the party’s office in Guwahati, state BJP president Ranjit Dass said: “It should be asked that why did the state coordinator (Hajela) exclude the five documents? Till now, he went about the process of NRC updation with 15 documents and now suddenly he is himself suggesting a change in rules. Isn’t it self-contradictory on his part?”

