NRC deadline August 31, Supreme Court rejects plea for sample re-verification

REJECTING A request by the Central and Assam governments to order a sample re-verification to address concerns about “wrongful inclusions and exclusions” while updating the National Register of Citizens, the Supreme Court Tuesday extended the deadline for publication of the final NRC till August 31.

A bench of Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justice R F Nariman said the July 10 report of NRC state co-ordinator Prateek Hajela had stated that 27 per cent re-verification had happened in the process of adjudication of fresh claims and objections on inclusions in the final draft.

The bench sought to know Hajela’s view on the request, with the CJI remarking that the Centre and state seemed more concerned about the inclusions than exclusions. “I don’t feel the necessity,” said Hajela.

“At the outset, we take the view that having regard to the grounds on which the learned Coordinator in his report dated 10.7.2019 has sought for extension of time upto 31.8.2019 for publishing the final NRC, extension prayed for should be allowed,” the bench ordered.

At the previous hearing, Hajela had said that the supplementary list, with the names of additional inclusions and total exclusions, will be published on July 31. Seeking more time, he pointed to the prevailing flood situation in the state and said officials would need more time to prepare the final orders.

The Centre and state had requested the court to “pass an order directing 20 per cent sample re-verification of names included in the final draft NRC in districts of State of Assam bordering Bangladesh and a 10 per cent sample re-verification…in the remaining districts of Assam”.

“We are more than satisfied that there is no need for a re-verification,” the CJI said, as Solicitor General Tushar Mehta urged the court to consider the request.

Attorney General K K Venugopal pointed out that in its August 2018 order, the court had favoured a 10 per cent re-verification. “We don’t know what happened” after that, the AG said, adding, “there was some variance” in enumeration in border districts and a re-verification would put doubts to rest.

But the court was not impressed. “Court does not feel the necessity of a sample re-verification,” said the CJI.

Venugopal requested the court to consider the plea again, saying it affects people’s lives. “Everything we do affects the lives of people. Can we postpone our decisions because of that?” the CJI responded, and asked what the government was doing after the August 2018 order.

Venugopal urged the court to consider at least 5 per cent re-verification, which can be done within the time allowed to publish the final NRC.

He said discrepancies in border districts may be due to the connivance of local NRC officials. But Hajela said these officials were not drawn from the local villages.