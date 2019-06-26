Assam NRC: Additional draft exclusion list published; over one lakh named

Over one lakh people, who were part of the final draft of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) published in July last year but were found ineligible thereafter, have been named in the additional draft exclusion list published Wednesday.

Advertising

“As per provisions contained in Clause 5 of the Schedule of The Citizenship (Registration of Citizens and Issue of National Identity Cards) Rules, 2003, an Additional Draft Exclusion List consisting of 1,02,462 persons has been published today,” a statement by NRC State Coordinator Prateek Hajela said.

In last year’s draft, published on July 30, 2.89 crore of the 3.29 crore applicants were included, leaving out over 40 lakh persons. Those excluded were given a chance to appeal in the ‘claims and objections’ round. Nearly 36 lakh persons filed their ‘claims’ while ‘objections’ were received against a little over two lakh among the 2.89 crore included in the final draft. The date of the publication of the final NRC has been set by the Supreme Court as July 31.

The additional draft list of exclusion mentions those among the 2.89 crore who were found ineligible during any of the following steps: Persons who were found to be DF (Declared Foreigner) or DV (Doubtful Voter) or PFT (persons with cases Pending at Foreigners Tribunals) or their descendants, as applicable, discovered after publication of draft NRC, persons who were found to be ineligible while appearing as witness in hearings held for disposal of Claims & Objections, persons who were found to be ineligible during the process of verification carried out by the Local Registrars of Citizens Registration (LRCRs) after publication of draft NRC.

Advertising

From 10am on Wednesday, the list was made available both online and at NRC Seva Kendras and DC/SDO/Circle Officer’s offices.

Read | Asked if NRC will be extended, Centre refrains from direct answer, presents Assam details

D-Voter is a category introduced in the electoral rolls of Assam in 1997 to supposedly mark people unable to prove their citizenship during verification. The FTs — 100 across the state — are quasi-judicial bodies meant to “furnish opinion on the question as to whether a person is or is not a foreigner within the meaning of Foreigner’s Act, 1946”.

“Those persons who will be excluded will also be informed individually through Letters of Information (LOI) to be delivered at their residential addresses along with the reason of exclusion. Such persons will have the opportunity to file their claims which will be disposed through a hearing by a Disposing Officer.

The submission of Claim and its disposal by the Disposing Officer through a hearing will happen together. LOI will mention the details of the venue of claim submission cum hearing. The hearings will start from July 5, 2019 onwards. The date of hearings will also be available online in the NRC website http://www.nrcassam.nic.in from June 29, 2019 onwards. All such claims will be disposed thereafter and results of such persons will be declared in the Final NRC on July 31, 2019,” Hajela said in his statement.

The preparation of the draft exclusion list of the NRC was approved by the SC under the under Clause 5 of the Schedule of the Citizenship (Registration of Citizens and Issue of National Identity Cards) Rules, 2003.

Read | NRC deadline nearing: Criteria for Foreigners’ Tribunals members changed

The provision of suo moto verification is mentioned in Section 4 (3) of the Schedule of the above mentioned Citizenship Rules, 2003, which says that the local registrar of citizen registration (LRCR) may at any time before the final publication of NRC in the state of Assam may verify names already in the final draft NRC if considered necessary.

The NRC prepared in 1951 is being updated to include the names of people or their descendants who appear in the 1951 NRC, in any of the Electoral Rolls, or in any one of the other admissible documents issued up to the midnight of March 24, 1971. Those excluded from final draft could appeal for their inclusion in the final NRC through the ‘claims’ round. Under ‘objections’, people could raise objections to the inclusion of a person’s name in the draft NRC.