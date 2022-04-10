Northeast groups oppose Centre’s Hindi move, call it an ‘imposition’

Several Northeast-based organisations — including Assam’s apex literary body, the Asom Sahitya Sabha — have urged the Centre to roll back its decision to make Hindi compulsory till Class X in the region.

In a statement on Saturday, the Sabha said that it opposed the move. The statement said, “The Union Home minister should have instead taken steps to develop Assamese and other indigenous languages. Such steps spell a bleak future for Assamese and all indigenous languages in the Northeast. The Sabha demands that the decision to make Hindi mandatory till Class X be revoked.”

Earlier this week, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who chairs the Parliamentary Official Language committee, had announced that Hindi would be made compulsory in all eight north-eastern states up to Class X. Speaking at the 37th meeting of the committee, Shah had said that 2,200 Hindi teachers had been recruited in the Northeast, adding that Hindi was the “language of India”. He had, however, clarified that Hindi should be an alternative to English and not local languages.

In the Northeast, Hindi is compulsorily taught till Class VIII except in Arunachal Pradesh where the language is the lingua franca and is a mandatory subject till Class X.

Shah’s comment has invoked sharp reactions from civil society groups as well as political parties in the Northeast. The Northeast Students’ Union, an umbrella group of student bodies in the region, called it an “imposition”. “We have always maintained the three language formula be followed — English Hindi and the local language,” said chairman Samuel B Jywra. “The mother language should be compulsory and Hindi can be made the alternative.”

The Congress also objected to Shah’s announcement. Leader of the Opposition in Assam, Debabrata Saikia, slammed the Centre for interfering with education, which is a “state subject”. “Leading Hindi at the expense of English will deprive our students of future opportunities,” said Saikia.

Suspended Congress legislator in Meghalaya, Ampareen Lyngdoh, also condemned the move. “I don’t know under which circumstances this decision was taken but, surely, they cannot impose Hindi on Meghalaya where the Sixth Schedule is in place. This diktat cannot be operational in these areas,” said Lyngdoh.

In Assam, the newly-formed regional parties, Raijor Dal and Assam Jatiya Parishad, also opposed the move. “The High Level committee of Clause VI had recommended that Assamese be made mandatory in all state and central schools. Even the chief minister has often spoken of the trouble Assamese language is in and called for its use,” said Lurinjyoti Gogoi, president of the Assam Jatiya Parishad.

Clause VI of the Assam Accord — a pact that the Union government signed with Assamese nationalists groups in 1985 to mark the end of a six-year-long anti-‘foreigner’ Assam Agitation (1979-85) — speaks of constitutional safeguards to Assamese language and culture.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Saturday said that no direction had been received from the Centre with regard to Shah’s announcement. Speaking to reporters, Sarma defended Shah’s statement. “All he said was that students should learn Hindi. He never said stop learning Assamese. After the mother tongue, a person should know Hindi,” he said.