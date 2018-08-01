Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 31, 2018
No question of taking back those left out in Assam NRC: Bangladesh

Written by Santanu Chowdhury | Kolkata | Updated: August 1, 2018 3:08:36 am
No question of taking back those left out in Assam NRC: Bangladesh

Bangladesh culture minister Asaduzzaman Noor on Tuesday said that there was no question of taking back those excluded from the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam.

Speaking to The Indian Express over phone, Noor said NRC implementation in Assam was not a bilateral issue between Bangladesh and India, therefore such a question does not arise.

“We don’t think we will take back those (people excluded from the final draft of NRC). This is not a bilateral issue between the countries so the question does not arise,” Noor said.

