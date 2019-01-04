No Indian will be left out of NRC: PM Modi in Assam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday assured that no Indian will be left out of the National Register of Citizen (NRC). “I am aware of the problems and difficulties faced by many during the NRC (National Register of Citizens) process but I assure you that no injustice will be done to any genuine Indian citizens,” said Modi while addressing a rally in Silchar of Assam.

“The government is also moving ahead with the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. It is linked to emotions and related to peoples’ lives. It is not for the benefit of anyone but a penance against the injustice and many wrongs done in the past. I hope the Bill will be passed soon in Parliament,” he said, flagging off the BJP’s Lok Sabha poll campaign in the Northeast.

Modi also spoke about his government’s decision to implement Clause 6 of the Assam Accord “hanging” for 35 years. “Now the road is clear to safeguard social, cultural and linguistic identity of Assam.

The prime minister’s response on NRC comes just days after the deadline for filing the claims for those excluded from the NRC ended on December 31, 2018. Of the 40 lakh excluded applicants, 30 lakh have filed their claims. The Supreme Court, which is monitoring the updation process, had fixed December 31 as the deadline for submission of claims and objections. The process for verification of applications is scheduled to begin from February 15, according to the Supreme Court.

Modi also thanked the people of Assam for voting in favour of the BJP in the recent panchayat elections. “I am indebted to the people of Assam for voting for the BJP in the recent panchayat elections and I am committed to repay this debt by ensuring the development of the state,” he said.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi inaugurated eight key development projects and laid the foundation stones for four schemes in Manipur. “Today, Manipur has received the gift of integrated check post, (built) at a cost of over Rs 125 crore. This is not just a check post … It has dozens of features,” Modi was quoted as saying by PTI. The PM inaugurated the projects during a public rally in Imphal. These include an integrated check post in Moreh, Dolaithabi Barrage, a food storage godown and a buffer water reservoir.

Attacking the Congress over the poor development of the state during their tenure, PM Modi said that the projects were “lying in a ditch”, while the NDA government was tracking and implementing them expeditiously. He alleged that projects worth Rs 12 lakh crore were “lying in a ditch” and “remained in files” during the tenures of previous governments.

Modi said the Congress had made lobbyists a part of the system, while “our vision is act-east and act fast on east.” Modi added that his government is continuously working to improve the living standards of the people in the north-east. He added that they are also working on the citizen amendment bill and expressed that the bill is likely to be tabled in the Lok Sabha very soon.