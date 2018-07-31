No coercive action against those whose names are not in Assam NRC: SC to Centre

Around 40 lakh people in the northeastern state were excluded from the second draft of the National Register of Citizens. Around 40 lakh people in the northeastern state were excluded from the second draft of the National Register of Citizens.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Centre to frame standard operating procedure (SOP) to deal with claims and objections regarding the National Register Citizens of Assam. Around 40 lakh people in the northeastern state were excluded from the second draft of the National Register of Citizens that was released on Monday by the government. The second draft includes about out of 2.9 crore names as opposed to 1.9 crores of the first draft, out of 3.29 crore applicants.

The apex court ordered the Centre not to take any coercive action against those whose names are not there in the NRC of Assam as it is only a draft. It asked the government to place SOP before it by August 16 for approval and said that people should be given reasonable opportunity to contest exclusion.

A bench of justices Ranjan Gogoi and R F Nariman said the Centre should place the SOP before it by August 16 and that a local registrar has to give notice to those who have filed claims and objections, and give them reasonable opportunity for hearing.

Earlier today, BJP President Amit Shah accused the Congress party of lacking the courage to implement the National Register of Citizens (NRC) after the then prime minister Rajiv Gandhi signed the Assam Accord in 1985. He sought to know whether the Congress wanted to protect the “illegal Bangldeshis” living in Assam.

Slamming the government, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had on Monday said, the centre is turning “Indian citizen into refugees” adding that her government will consider providing shelter on humanitarian grounds to people who enter West Bengal from Assam.

Assam, which had faced influx of people from Bangladesh since the early 20th century, is the only state having an NRC, which was first prepared in 1951.

The top court had earlier said that the claims of those citizens, whose names do not figure in the draft NRC for Assam published by December 31 last year, would be scrutinised and included in the subsequent list, if found genuine. National Register of Citizens (NRC) coordinator, Prateek Hajela said, Form for claims, objections, and requests for correction will be available from August 7 at the NSKs and can be submitted from August 30 to September 28

