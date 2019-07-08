Nine killed due to Japanese Encephalitis in Assam were vaccinated: official data

Data collected for the first 49 patients killed due to Japanese Encephalitis (JE) in Assam this year showed that nine had been vaccinated but still succumbed to the viral infection, a senior official said on Monday quoting government data. So far, 56 people have died due to the disorder in the state.

Of the nine patients that died despite the vaccination, eight were minors, said the official.

Overall, of the 56 people killed by the viral infection so far, 44 are adults and 12 are minors.

JVN Subramanyam, Mission Director, National Health Mission (NHM), Assam, told The Indian Express, “The vaccine is not 100% effective, but say 90-95% effective. It is also a live virus. In many cases, the child has just been vaccinated and the immunity has not developed in the body. It takes time for the immunity to build. It’s a continuous process. And, if you see overall, the number of children being affected by JE has gone down and that is due to the extensive vaccination drive.”

State health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told the press last week, “Vaccination for JE through the routine immunization for children is currently going on regularly. However, there is a need for an adult vaccination mop up to prevent the outbreak in remaining districts. The Government of India has consented to support the adult vaccination programme across the state during the current year after the JE season is over. It has also consented to support human resources needed to operationalise a 60-bed JE hospital in AMCH Dibrugarh.”