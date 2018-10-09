NIA to take over probe into Assam militant case

The NIA will take over the investigation into the case of a Hizbul Mujahideen militant from Assam, who was allegedly trained in Jammu and Kashmir and sent to the northeastern state for setting up a militant base, police said.

Qamar us Zaman, who was arrested in Uttar Pradesh on September 13, was brought to Assam on Saturday for five days for state police to question him.

“It was the logical step to bring him (Zaman) here for interrogation. The case has been handed over to the NIA, but before they take up the case, we are interrogating him once ourselves,” Special DGP (Special Branch) of Assam Police, Pallab Bhattacharyya, said.

A senior police officer from Hojai district said “marathon questioning” of Zaman has been going on for the past two days.

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App