NIA discharges Akhil Gogoi in only pending UAPA case

By: Express Web Desk | Guwahati |
Updated: July 1, 2021 12:54:53 pm
A National Investigation Agency court Thursday discharged Assam MLA Akhil Gogoi in the only pending UAPA and sedition case against him. He is clear of all charges and likely to walk out of jail soon, his lawyer said.
Gogoi has been under arrest since December 2019 for his alleged role in the anti-CAA protests in Assam.
