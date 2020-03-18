NIA court grants bail to Akhil Gogoi, still in jail in other case

Akhil Gogoi was arrested when Assam was witnessing widespread protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. (Express photo by Dasarath Deka/File) Akhil Gogoi was arrested when Assam was witnessing widespread protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. (Express photo by Dasarath Deka/File)

A Special NIA court in Guwahati on Tuesday granted bail to activist Akhil Gogoi, who was arrested by the agency under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act last December when protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act rocked the state.

Gogoi, however, will not be out of jail soon because he is under arrest in another case by the Crime Branch.

Gogoi-led Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) was one of the organisations instrumental in organising the protests against the new citizenship law in Assam. Gogoi was accused of working in close coordination with the Maoists.

Gogoi’s advocate Santanu Borthakur told The Indian Express that the NIA had failed to submit charges within 90 days and their plea for an extension was rejected by the court. Moreover, the agency had approached the Gauhati High Court and here no stay was granted.

In an interview with The Indian Express inside the special court in December, Gogoi had said that charges against him of being a Maoist were “totally false” and he was never with “them”.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App.