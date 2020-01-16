New force needed so that such law never imposed again: AASU

Copies of the CAA were burnt in ‘mejis’ (temporary structures made of bamboo, hay and wood), lit on the occasion of ‘Bhogali Bihu’, at Mamora in Assam’s Charaideo district. (Express photo by Dasarath Deka) Copies of the CAA were burnt in ‘mejis’ (temporary structures made of bamboo, hay and wood), lit on the occasion of ‘Bhogali Bihu’, at Mamora in Assam’s Charaideo district. (Express photo by Dasarath Deka)

All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) president Dipankar Nath Wednesday said that a new “alternative force” is required in the state to protect the interests of the people and to ensure that a legislation such as the Citizenship (Amendment) Act is never imposed by the Centre again.

Speaking to the press on the sidelines of an event in Goalpara district, Nath said that the primary concern at this point was the repeal of the CAA.

“The second point is people have to decide on how an alternative force will be formed. In the coming days, we have to go ahead with an alternative force; that’s why people are talking about it. We will be taking this forward after February in full swing. People of Assam feel that such an alternative force is definitely needed to protect their interests. Artistes and intellectuals, everyone has urged us. Through such a force, we have to ensure that never again may the Centre try to impose a law which threatens our language and culture,” Nath said.

Nath said the agitation against CAA will only intensify in the days to come in the state.

While AASU has previously cited “people’s demand” to describe the need for a new front, the Congress has said that there is “space” for one.

Addressing a rally on January 7, Assam Cabinet minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said that by floating a political party after a movement, former Assam chief minister Prafulla Mahanta “has already made people eat a sour mango once”.

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App