Wednesday, September 26, 2018
Nearly 20 lakh literate, semi-literate unemployed youths in Assam: Minister

By: PTI | Guwahati | Published: September 26, 2018 9:18:42 pm
The minister listed out a serious of programmes initiated by the government to provide skill development trainings to the unemployed youths across the state.

Assam government Wednesday said the state has nearly 20 lakh literate and semi-literate unemployed youths, who have registered themselves in the employment exchanges.

In a written reply to a query by AIUDF MLA Abul Kalam Azad, Skill, Employment & Entrepreneurship Development Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said a total of 19,63,376 persons with educational and semi-educational skills have registered till December 31, 2017.

Out of these unemployed youths, 16,65,866 are educated people, the Minister said.

The rest 2,97,510 are unskilled, who are not 10th pass and do not have any technical knowledge, he added.

Patowary, however, did share any information on how many people have been given employment in the last three financial years saying that the data is sought from various departments.

He listed out a serious of programmes initiated by the government to provide skill development trainings to the unemployed youths across the state.

