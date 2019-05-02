National register of citizens: Draft list of those ineligible for re-verification to be out on June 15

A draft list of people who were included in the final draft of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) published last year but later found ineligible or wrongfully included upon suo motu verification by NRC authorities will be out on June 15, officials said on Wednesday.

Advertising

The NRC prepared in 1951 is being updated to include the names of people or their descendants who appear in the 1951 NRC, in any electoral roll or in any one of the other admissible documents issued up to the midnight of March 24, 1971.

In the final draft NRC published on July 30, 2018, 2.89 crore people out of the 3.29 crore applicants found a mention. The Supreme Court has set July 31 as the date of the publication of the final NRC. The 40 lakh people excluded in the final draft were given a chance to file their claims and objections.

The new additional list will mention those among the 2.89 crore who were found ineligible upon re-verification.

Advertising

An NRC official said, “Yes, the exclusion list will come out as per the SC order dated April 10.”

In its order dated April 10, the Supreme Court approved the “additional Draft Exclusion List(s) under Clause 5 of the Schedule of the Citizenship (Registration of Citizens and Issue of National Identity Cards) Rules, 2003 with the timelines contained therein”.

According to a letter written on April 26 by NRC state coordinator Prateek Hajela to the Deputy Commissioners and District Registrar of Citizen Registration (DRCR), the additional list will be published on June 15 and the persons on the list would be informed through a personal notice delivered at his/her residence. These persons have to file their claims for inclusion in the final NRC by June 30.