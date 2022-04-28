Centre working towards lifting AFSPA from Northeast, Modi says in Assam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the Centre was working towards lifting the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act [Afspa] from the Northeast.

“For long, many states of the Northeast have been under Afspa. But in the past eight years, because of peace and better law and order situation on the ground, we have lifted Afspa from many parts of the region,” said Modi, addressing a “Peace, Unity and Development” rally at Diphu in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district.

Earlier in the day, the prime minister inaugurated three colleges for veterinary science and agriculture in Diphu. He also launched the Amrit Sarovar Project to rejuvenate 2,950 waterbodies across the state. He later laid the foundation stone and inaugurated seven cancer care centres in Dibrugarh.

Modi said that since 2014, violent incidents had reduced by 75 per cent in the region. “That is why we were able to lift Afspa first from Tripura, then Meghalaya,” he said.

“In Assam, Afspa has been in force for three decades, and the previous governments kept extending it. But in the past few years, the situation has improved so much that Afspa was lifted from 23 districts,” he said, adding that the Centre was working towards lifting the Act from Nagaland and Manipur.

The demand to repeal the controversial Afspa, which gives sweeping powers to the armed forces to arrest without warrants and even shoot to kill in certain situations in “disturbed areas”, got a renewed push after fourteen civilians were killed in a botched-up security ambush in Nagaland’s Mon district.

In his speech, Modi complimented the chief ministers of the region for their efforts in solving the decades-old interstate boundary disputes.

He said the BJP’s “double-engine” government had worked towards bringing peace and development in the state. “Since 2014, there has been peace and development in the Northeast,” he said, citing the peace accords in Karbi Anglong, Bodo region and Tripura.