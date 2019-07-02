Music taps the flow of film on Assam chars, its fisherman and farmers

In the char chaporis of Assam, life switches between cyclical pull and push of the river its residents live by. In its tranquil calm, the river is a source of livelihood. But in its full spate, it’s less forgiving, ravaging anything that comes in its course.

It is then, says Amin Nozmul Islam, a resident of a char in Assam, that people gather together and sing about the pagla nodi or the mad river. They have done it for as long as he can remember: fathers, grandfathers and great grandfathers.

“Our char had finally got itself a medical centre in 2016 — it was near about done, when the river washed it away,” says Nozmul.

In his 25-year-old life, Nozmul has seen the wrath of the river first-hand, as have most who live by the Brahmaputra in the shifting sand bars — or the chars — of Assam.

For years, little-known to the world outside, they have expressed this “struggle” through music. “If our sadness is expressed through songs, we feel closer to each other,” reflects Nozmul.

Nozmul, a student pursuing his Masters, and his father, Ahmed Ali (47), a teacher, are among the group of singers featured in Nodir Kul Nai, a documentary made by Parasher Barua.

The group — comprising farmers, fisherman, boatmen, teachers — sings late into the night. This isn’t a performance for an audience, there is no stage or a sound check. Neither is it on a scheduled time or a date.

“In the winters, we sing inside the house and in the summers, we prefer the cooler courtyard,” says Nozmul, “We sing about the river very often. The river is near us, it takes away thousands of acres of land every year. The river cannot be ignored.”

The Mad River

When Barua, an Assamese filmmaker based in Mumbai, sought out these ‘accidental’ musicians for his film, he too, was inspired by the propensity of the river. “The first time I was struck by the deceptive calm of the river was on a ferry ride back from Majuli after a shoot. The next time I went back, it was in spate, and had already swallowed a minor island. I stood on its bank in Lakhimpur, and witnessed the rapid rate of erosion. It was an unbelievable sight,” he says.

In 2017, the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) graduate made The Island of Shifting Fates about the displacement along the banks of the river.

Yet again, inspired by the river, and the people who live by it, Baruah decided to make Nodir Kul Nai. The title of the film literally translates to “The river has no shore.”

“I wanted to look at this large riverine community who has over the ages made this region their home. Migrations have happened over centuries — unfortunately we only examine them through the prism of demographic changes, Islamic terror threat and language,” says Baruah, referring to the issues of identity and migration brought to fore by the updation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) — an exercise that aims to weed out those who have been living “illegally” in Assam.

The char residents, most of whom are Bengali-origin Muslims (or the “miyah” community) residing in districts that border Bangladesh, have long lived with the fear of being branded “illegal”.

“With my film, I hope to throw light on a community and their constant struggle — not just with the elements but with the state, too,” he says.

In Baruah’s 17-minute-long documentary, shot in the serene locales of a char in middle Assam, the songs tell this story. A candle-lit performance, with just the musicians and their instruments for company, carry on into the wee hours of the morning. In them, the “mad”, boundless river is chided and revered in the same breath.

“You mad river, In a strange illusion you have trapped me, In a life of happiness you have drawn a ravine, You mad, mad river” goes one of the songs.

From Fathers To Sons

Many of these river songs or paargeet fall under the Bhatiali tradition — or the songs the river folk of West Bengal and Bangladesh sing.

“What we sing here can roughly fall under the Bhatiali tradition of music but it will be wrong to say that they are the same songs. An artiste who lived in an Assam char, Manik Kaana (or Manik the Blind), wrote many of these river-songs, specific only to the Assam char chaporis,” says Mirza Lutfar Rehman, a former announcer with the All India Radio, who helped Baruah in the film.

“You won’t find them documented in books or even YouTube. They have been spread by the word of mouth, from generation to generation,” he says. Sometime ago, audio cassettes and CDs recorded with these songs would make their way around the char. Nowadays, it’s common for the residents to share their music as audio clips through Whatsapp. In the chars, the singers have become stars in their own right.

The River, a Metaphor

While the river does provide inspiration for most songs, there are other kinds of songs as well: dua geet, when a farmer prays for a good harvest, niraani geet, for when the farmers are working in the field. “Come to a char, and you will here people singing in a group while they are at work,” says Rehman.

But largely unheard beyond their little islands, the voices of the char-dwellers drown away, just like their homes do.

“Words, poetry, songs and stories are a good way to peel through the existing narratives about the community and know that they are no different from us,” says Baruah.

For research for the film — which was first made as part of the ArtEast 2019 festival in Delhi, and later screened at the 12th International Documentary & Short Film Festival of Kerala — Baruah approached poet and researcher Shalim M Hussain, one of few voices from the community who has succeeded in building a new narrative through poetry.

“In these songs, the river is an extended metaphor for many things — a plea to reach the shore safely is also, in metaphorically, a prayer that the journey through life is smooth. The broken/fragile boat is a metaphor for the human body,” says Hussain, who alongwith with Rehman has been work towards documenting the music and performative arts of the char chaporis. In 2010, they made a short documentary film on Lathibari, a martial art form practised in the chars.

The film shot over two days doesn’t feature any long interviews, but primarily songs (subtitled in English). “The songs that were strong enough to get the point across,” says Baruah, “We recorded the songs on location, did nothing on post-production. It’s as raw as it gets — the musicians in their element.”

A telling example is a memory from the night they shot on last February. When the crew took a break at 3 am and the cameras stopped rolling, the singers — the farmers, the fisherman, the boatmen — continued to sing.